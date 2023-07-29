MASSENA — Massena village trustee and business owner Shelyn K. Peets is working to bring a fall event back to life.
“As part of economic development, I volunteered to organize an event this fall as sort of a revamp of the past Harvest Festival,” she said.
She is working with trustee Kenneth J. McGowan and other volunteers on the plan.
“I’ve corralled some peeps into a core committee and we are working on Fall Fest 2023 — Pumpkin Palooza,” Peets, the owner of Simplicity Boutique, said.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 14 in downtown Massena. Plans are preliminary at this point, but Peets said they had several ideas in mind.
“We are slated to have vendors, food trucks, music, activities for the kids and more,” she said.
In addition, she said, they will be raising money to help restore the historic Schine Theater.
Village officials have also applied for grant funding through round seven of the Restore New York Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program and plan to use the funding for renovation of the theater.
The nonprofit Massena Arts and Theater Association had sought $2,102,000 of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding toward the anticipated $2,127,000 cost to stabilize the theater and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use. However, it did not make the final list of projects approved by state officials. The organization has already undertaken several projects to bring the opening of the theater closer to reality. The last grant they received was used completely for asbestos abatement.
Peets said they hope to turn the fall festival over to the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce to organize the event annually.
With the exception of its board of directors, the chamber has largely been inactive since COVID, but will soon have a full-time individual at the Church Street headquarters under a combined St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce umbrella.
The last downtown fall festival in Massena was held in October 2021. Rocktober Fest featured live music, vendors, food, a costume parade, pumpkin painting and more. The event was sponsored by the village of Massena in collaboration with BRKK Tees and Embroidery.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.