Massena event to welcome fall set

Village trustee and business owner Shelyn K. Peets is working to bring a fall event back to life in downtown Massena. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustee and business owner Shelyn K. Peets is working to bring a fall event back to life.

“As part of economic development, I volunteered to organize an event this fall as sort of a revamp of the past Harvest Festival,” she said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.