MASSENA — Village trustees have approved a new policy that addresses filming in the village.
They held a public hearing this week to take comments on the proposal, which was written in collaboration between village officials and Film Massena, a group of citizens who are trying to bring filmmaking and filmmaking opportunities to Massena.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire called it “a pretty solid policy” and noted that it was geared toward commercial filmmakers who had crews of three or more individuals.
“As a filmmaker, I can say this permit strikes the appropriate balance of being reasonable towards filmmakers while also protecting Massena’s assets,” Film Massena Coordinator Elijah Winfrey said.
Mr. Winfrey worked with Mr. LeBire and Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy on the new policy.
“I would like to give a special thank you to the board, the code office and the persistent Film Massena team. Without this collaboration, I guarantee we would not be having this conversation tonight,” he said.
Mr. Winfrey said work on the policy began in January 2020.
“That’s 17 months of researching other area’s film permits and retooling them to fit our needs here in Massena. This was not a quickly thrown together thing. This has been thought through thoroughly,” he said.
He said, in the past, his filming activities have been interrupted by police or bystanders “who are concerned about my suspicious activity.”
“Although I don’t consider filming a movie to be a suspicious activity, I can understand the concern of not recognizing what you’re looking at. During these events where I was confronted by police, I would always end up thinking to myself, ‘I wish there was a process to let those who need to know be in the know.’ This permit does that,” Mr. Winfrey said.
He said the permit “also ensures that future filmmakers have a way to avoid these awkward experiences while still using Massena as a beautiful backdrop.”
Now that the permit process has been approved, Mr. Winfrey said he can begin marketing the area to potential filmmakers.
“Bringing filmmakers here will help our economy and provide a brand new set of jobs to the area so that we can retain our creative youth and bring more here,” he said.
Town of Massena Tourism Director Donald Meissner and Linda McQuinn, who have been working behind the scenes to bring major fishing tournaments to Massena, both supported Mr. Winfrey’s plan.
“I do want to say I support this tremendously. I’ve thought about this a long time and I felt that Massena represents an area that’s so unique. It offers possibilities in not only the things I’ve been involved with, fishing and bringing people here. This is about bringing people to Massena for whatever reason to discover all that possibilities that exist here,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said not only would it bring filmmakers to Massena, but possibly their family members and others who might want to buy a home or start a business in Massena.
“The potential is staggering, and I think that’s whether it’s using Massena as a base for fishing or using Massena as the backdrop for people potentially coming to explore the possibilities here. I think it’s incredible. So I’m totally behind what Elijah’s done. I’m impressed with the homework he’s done, with his dedication. This is his dream and I believe he’s the type of person that can lead this forward,” Mr. Meissner said.
“This endeavor will carry the village and town of Massena forward. But to do it in the right way, the permit is needed because you want to protect the community in the event that something unfortunate might occur,” Ms. McQuinn said.
She said Mr. Winfrey had done a “great deal of homework, research and investigation to make this type of thing possible.”
“I can tell you as someone who is an educator and interested in growth and prosperity in municipalities, this is a worthwhile endeavor and it certainly is something that will put the town and village of Massena on the map,” Ms. McQuinn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.