Matt Chase and Thunder Canyon to perform in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) features Matt Chase and Thunder Canyon from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at Goettel Community Park in Central Square. This is a free concert sponsored by Empower FCU.
Chase formed Thunder Canyon in 1993, and since that time, the group has had the reputation of being one of the top “Hot Country” bands in the Central New York area. The band includes, Chase, Gary Burns, Mike Bullock, Derek Powers and Eric Cappotto. The group has in the past performed on the same bill with national recording artists Dwight Yoakam and Andy Griggs, as well as Rascal Flatts, Kevin Sharp, and The Marshall Tucker Band, and much of the areas top local talent.
People should bring a lawn chair. The Lions Club and Central Square Boys Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible:
— Platinum Level sponsor(s): Fulton Savings Bank, Village of Central Square and Empower FCU.
— Gold Level sponsor(s): Oswego Health.
— Silver Level sponsor(s): Jean Breed, R Diner, Central Square Community CSCC Church, Pathfinder Bank, Divine Mercy Parish, Dave’s Equipment Center, Winter Harbor Marina, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, Lioness Club, Central Square Retired Teachers Association, Fuller Taylor Post 915 and Fuller Taylor American Legion Post 915 Auxiliary,
— Bronze Level sponsor(s): Ellie Peavey, Tranquility Therapeutic Massage, Laura Turner, Jill Ladd, William Quigley, First Universalist Church, Square Deals Liquor and Akropolis.
