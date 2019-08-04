Matt Chase and Thunder Canyon to perform in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) have announced that Matt Chase and Thunder Canyon, sponsored by The Kruising Knights, will perform for free from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
Matt Chase formed Thunder Canyon in 1993, and since that time, the group has enjoyed having the reputation of being one of the top “Hot Country” bands in the Central New York area. The group’s versatility is evidenced by the fact that it can perform in many venues including Casino Showrooms, nightclubs, public parks, field days, county fairs, weddings and private parties. Thunder Canyon has also played in bigger venues such as the NY State Fair, Oswego’s Harborfest, The Turning Stone Casino and Syracuse’s OnCenter Complex.
The Lions Club and Central Square Boy Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible; (Platinum Level) Fulton Savings Bank, village of Central Square, (Gold Level) Oswego Health, Pathfinder Bank, (Silver Level) Acropolis Pizza, C. S. Community Church, Divine Mercy Parish, Kruising Knights Auto Club, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, “R” Diner, Sanjer Storage, Winter Harbor Marina, (Bronze Level) Anonymous Donors, C. S. Teacher’s Association, Curves, Dave’s Equipment Center, First Universalist Church of Central Square and Square Deal Liquors.
Bring a lawn chair and come out and enjoy the music and support these great community groups.
