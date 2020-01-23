Matt Nakoa on piano and guitar Jan. 25 at the Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO - Matt Nakoa takes to the National Stage at the Oswego Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. The wheelchair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
Nakoa grew up on a small goat farm in Smyrna, NY and began composing music as a teenager. Following a formative stint as a classical pianist, he won a scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston.
He has earned many songwriting awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition. Additionally, Nakoa’s piano music has received favorable reviews in publications including The New York Times, and his film scoring has been featured by Disney. He now tours internationally, recently performing at The White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk music icon Tom Rush.
For more information, visit www.mattnakoa.com or view a video at https://mattnakoa.com/video/fool-of-a-knight/.
Concert tickets are $16 ($13 advance sale). Children 16 and under are half price, students are $10, and under five free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
The season continues on Feb. 8 with The Faux Paws (featuring the VanNorstrand Brothers); on Feb. 22 with local favorites Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman. That same weekend the Open Mic series will resume with Cam Caruso as guest host.
On March 7, internationally acclaimed masters of music and storytelling, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason will perform followed by the foursome, RPR on the 21st. The Cadleys lead off the spring season on April 4 followed by Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio on April 18 and the Ruddy Well Band on May 2. The program year wraps up on May 16 with a finale featuring winner of the eighth season of The Voice, Sawyer Fredericks.
For a complete performance schedule visit the website or pick up an event calendar or poster from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or from the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
