LOWVILLE — The Catholic Community of St. Peter, St. Mary and St. Hedwig, in an effort to celebrate Christian faith, is hosting a Christian music concert on May 20 in conjunction with the May Festival.
“This music event is intended to encourage young people and young families to celebrate and strengthen their Christian faith,” states a notice for the concert.
The Allan Scott Band will perform at 7 p.m. relating stories of freedom and times of ministry.
According to the band’s bio, Allan Scott, a former drug addict, middle school dropout and thief, turned to God while in jail and turned his life around upon his release. He returned to his love for music which he had developed before his troubles began and now spreads his message through song.
“My desire is to infuse as much as the message of God’s grace as possible into our music so that when we write, we’re actually saying something that will affect people,” Mr. Scott said.
Admission to the concert is a donation to the Lowville Food Pantry, either non-perishable food items or a monetary donation.
The church fair, set for May 19-21 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St,, will feature amusement rides, food and games.
The festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
There will be ride specials all three nights along with a noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. A cake walk will be held at noon Saturday and a “This & That” booth all three days featuring household goods, seasonal items and plants. Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Saturday and a chicken barbecue will begin at 5 p.m.
