May programs at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will embark on an outdoor forest safari at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. Environmental educators will discuss the variety of animals (beaver, waterfowl, amphibians, insects, and more) that use the property, and how and why they determine it suitable habitat before going out and possibly spotting those animals. Participants will walk the Beaver Marsh Trail, looking and listening for signs of animals living at or visiting the nature center. Binoculars will be available to borrow, but people are welcome to bring their own. They recommend boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy as participants will go outside even if it is raining. People should dress appropriately for the weather.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 environmental educators will celebrate Herpepalooza and will discuss herpetology, or the study of amphibians. Then, they will lead participants around the nature center looking for native frogs, toads, salamanders and newts. Now that its springtime, these amphibians are living, swimming and breeding in the various vernal pools, wetlands, and waterways located around the center. Participants will have the opportunity to be scientists for the day making new discoveries and having hands-on experiences.
The fee for each of these programs is $4 per person, up to $12 per family, and children under three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
