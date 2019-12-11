McCarthy Family holiday concert at First Universalist

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Universalist Society of Central Square will host the McCarthy Family in a holiday concert at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15. The concert will feature holiday songs and Christmas carols. The church will also hold its annual holiday bake sale on this day, featuring a wide variety of homemade treats and desserts just in time for seasonal entertaining or gift giving.
The McCarthy Family is a local favorite and has been performing since 2005 at numerous venues including the New York State Fair, county fairs, town festivals and concert series, libraries, recreation programs and more. The concert will be held in the church sanctuary.
This event is open to everyone with a suggested donation of $5 from those who are able.
The church is located at 3243 Fulton Ave. (Rt. 49), Central Square.
The First Universalist Society of Central Square is the only Unitarian-Universalist church in Oswego County welcomes people of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and beliefs, united in the causes of justice, peace and love.
