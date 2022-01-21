Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rocker, dies at 74

DALLAS — The rock star born in Dallas as Marvin Lee Aday, known most of his life as Meat Loaf, has died. He was 74.
On stage, Meat Loaf was a hulking, frenzied presence. The albums he produced in the studio sold by the tens of millions. His 1977 debut album, “Bat Out of Hell,” was one of the bestselling albums of all time. He appeared in several movies, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.”
He died Thursday, according to a family statement released on Facebook. The cause of his death was not disclosed.
“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” according to the post on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page.
“He was quite different, not like everyone else, and he played that to his own advantage — and I admire guys like that,” said Mike Rhyner, a former host on KTCK SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket.
Aday was a native of Dallas. He was the son of Wilma Artie Hukel, a schoolteacher who raised him on her own after divorcing his alcoholic father, Orvis Wesley Aday, a police officer who had befriended Jack Ruby.
Aday told several versions of the origin of his stage name. In an interview with The News in 2015, when he returned to Thomas Jefferson High School to be recognized in a class of distinguished alumni, he shared one:
“My father gave me the name Meat when I rolled out of (Baylor) hospital,” he told Robert Wilonsky. “The ‘Loaf’ came later, at Cary Middle School, when I stepped on the (football) coach’s foot. Everybody laughed. But everyone in eighth grade thinks everything’s funny. The next day on my locker they taped a piece of paper that said ‘Meat Loaf.’”
He left for Los Angeles after college and fronted the band Meat Loaf Soul. He alternated between music and the stage, recording briefly for Motown, opening for such acts as the Who and the Grateful Dead, and appearing in the Broadway production of “Hair.”
By the mid-1970s, he was playing the lobotomized biker Eddie in the theater and film versions of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He had also served as an understudy for his friend, John Belushi, for the stage production of “National Lampoon” and had begun working with Jim Steinman and Todd Rundgren on “Bat Out of Hell.”
“Bat Out of Hell” came out in 1977. The album’s seven tracks included “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”
In 1993, his song “I’d Do Anything for Love (but I Won’t Do That)” was his only track to top the Billboard 100 singles chart, but it won him the 1994 Grammy Award for best rock vocal solo performance.
No official cause has been given for the singer’s death, but on Friday, the internet was alive with speculation, with The Daily Beast proclaiming in a headline: ‘If I Die, I Die’: Meat Loaf Spurned COVID Rules Before Death.
Meat Loaf died near the music hub of Nashville, Tenn., and on Friday, The Dallas Morning News reached the office of the medical examiner in Williamson County, Tenn.
“This is all I can tell you,” said a spokeswoman for the Williamson County Medical Examiner in Franklin, Tennessee, a city just south of Nashville. “His death was reported to our office. But we can’t release anything more about it,” which is not uncommon if the death occurred in a hospital.
The singer performed in Watertown in July of 2007 at the Watertown fairgrounds baseball diamond as part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s Summer Concert Series.
“He was quite the performer,” said Joseph Rich, founder of the DPAO. “He had a wonderful voice.”
But following the 2007 concert, Mr. Rich became concerned about Meat Loaf. Mr. Rich saw the singer on the ground in back of the stage lying on his back. Alarmed, Mr. Rich sought the singer’s manager.
“He said it was nothing to worry about — that he did that after every show,” Mr. Rich said.
The year of Meat Loaf’s visit to Watertown was the 30th anniversary of the release of the theatrical and bombastic “Bat Out of Hell.” His “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell,” released in 1993, earned Meat Loaf a Grammy for best rock vocal solo performance for “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”. In both of those albums, he collaborated with producer Jim Steinman, who died in April at the age of 73.
Times staff writer Chris Brock contributed to this report.
