Media summit at SUNY Oswego to explore underrepresentation in sports media

Jenna Wilson and Melinda Brancato lead a student planning team coordinating this year’s Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit.

OSWEGO COUNTY - This year’s Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit at SUNY Oswego will explore underrepresentation in sports media with a day full of activities culminating in an all-star panel at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The panel discussion, “Reaching for the Summit: Underrepresentation in Sports Media,” which is free and open to the public, will take place in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

