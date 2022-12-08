Meet even more cast members of the Oswego Players production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players still has cast members in Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker to introduce to the public. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”, is a new version of the “Nutcracker” written by Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s” The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The cast includes both experienced actors and newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.
Anna Stickney is 13 years old. This is Stickney’s first role in a play. She will play a child and chocolate in this play.
Ethan Fowler is an 11th grade 16-year-old honor student. He has been in four plays before this one and will play the roles of milk and general Rizzotti.
Mallory Gordon is a fifth-grade homeschooler who previously worked in Oswego Homeschool Association production of “Annie Jr.”. Gordon’s roles in this production are a child and Wafer.
Nina King is 11 years old and goes to Minetto Elementary School. Her favorite play that she has been in is “Frozen Jr.”, her roles in that production were snowflake dancer and Bulda, a troll. In this play she is a rat and Macaron.
Lonna Bomgren is 10 years old. Bomgren is in the roles of child and Macaroon in the Nutcracker. She has been in two other plays at the CNY Arts Center, “Elf the musical” and “I Never saw Another Butterfly”.
Noble Stickney is 11 years old and is home schooled. They have never done a play before out of the house. They will play a toy solider and Biscotti.
Brooke Samson is in sixth grade. She has been in “Annie Jr”. She will play a little pixie and a toy soldier.
The remaining dates of Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker are Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Ticket prices for these performances are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or can purchase tickets online at www.oswegoplayers.org.
