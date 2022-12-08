Meet even more cast members of the Oswego Players production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”

Pictured in front row, from left are: Lonna Bomgren, Nina King and Mallory Gordon. Back row are: Lana Hsu, Grant Standish, Noble Stickney and Jennifer Waugh.

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players still has cast members in Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker to introduce to the public. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”, is a new version of the “Nutcracker” written by Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s” The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The cast includes both experienced actors and newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.

Anna Stickney is 13 years old. This is Stickney’s first role in a play. She will play a child and chocolate in this play.

