Meet more cast members of the Oswego Players production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players needs to introduce even more Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker cast members. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is a new version of the Nutcracker written by Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s ”The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The production also includes excerpts from the Nutcracker ballet performed by classical ballet students from Creation Studio.
The cast includes experienced actors, young performers and ewcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre:
Kevin Colvin has worked in community theatre since the spring of 2016. His favorite roles so far were: Max, in Oswego Players most recent production of “A Comedy of Tenors,” and The Great Goblin and Smaug in “The Hobbit.” Colvin’s roles in this production are Rat King/party guest/Sugarplum Fairy’s guard.
Olive O’Connor is 13 years old and is in the eighth grade. In this production Olive plays the Sugar Plum Fairy. O’Connor was in previous shows including Pride and Prejudice and The Man Who Came to Dinner.
Ashley McKinstry will make her debut on the Oswego Players stage as the Head Fairy. Previous credits include Radium Girls CNYCAC (Clerk/Dial Painter/Hair& Makeup), Elf CNYCAC (Sam/ensemble) Irish stories and Songs CNYCAC (singer), A Christmas Carol CNYCAC (makeup), Once upon a Mattress CNYCAC (makeup).
Mary Stickney is a newcomer to the Francis Marion Brown Theater, playing the roles of rat and Espresso.
Lucy Maclean is 15 years old. Maclean portrays a Toy Solider and Latte in this production.
Nora Newell, is in seventh grade at the Oswego middle school. This is her first speaking role in a play. She was in Syracuse city ballet Nutcracker as a mouse. She will be a part of the show as a child and Chai.
Alex Taylor is back on the Oswego Players stage playing the role of Jasmine. Previously seen on the stage as Don in Universal Language and Delightful in Dearly Departed. People may have also seen them as Kathryn Schaub in Radium Girls and Jovie in Elf the Musical, both at CNY Arts in Fulton.
“Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. At 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 (Sunday matinees). Ticket prices for these performances are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or can purchase tickets online at www.oswegoplayers.org.
