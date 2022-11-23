Meet the cast of the Oswego Players production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players has announced the cast for “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”. This new version of the Nutcracker was written Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s ”The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The cast includes both experienced actors and newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.

Lana Hsu is to be Clara Hoffman in this production of the Nutcracker. She is 14 years old and in ninth grade at Oswego High school. She loves acting and has most recently played Mae Peterson in “Bye Bye Birdie” at Oswego Middle School.

