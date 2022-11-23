Meet the cast of the Oswego Players production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players has announced the cast for “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”. This new version of the Nutcracker was written Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s ”The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The cast includes both experienced actors and newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.
Lana Hsu is to be Clara Hoffman in this production of the Nutcracker. She is 14 years old and in ninth grade at Oswego High school. She loves acting and has most recently played Mae Peterson in “Bye Bye Birdie” at Oswego Middle School.
A retired schoolteacher, Peter Mahan has been involved in community theater for over 10 years and has worked as an actor in more than 20 productions. Mahan plays the role of Drosselmeyer in “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”. His favorite role was R. P. McMurphy in “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest” which he did for both Oswego Players and the Auburn Players.
A newcomer to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre is Grant Standish. Standish most recently he was in Annie Junior as Oliver Warbucks. He has loved stepping in as the Nutcracker Prince and looks forward to future productions.
Paul Thompson plays Fritz Hoffman in this play and is 11 years old. Thompson has performed in “Peter Pan”, “The Magic Treehouse”, and “Pirates Past Noon” at Salisbury North Carolina Children’s theater.
Don Crowe plays Father Hoffman and Fairy Guard in this production. Crowe has been a part of the CNY theater scene for many years. He just finished production of CNY Arts production of “Radium Girls”. He has also been in “Dearly Departed” and “Annie Get Your Gun” as well as many other productions for the Oswego Players.
Jennifer Waugh has been in multiple productions with both the CNY Arts Center and the Oswego Players. She has been part of the ensemble in many musicals, including “Grease”, “9 to 5”, “Elf: The Musical”, and “A Christmas Carol”. Her role as Blitzen in “The Eight: Reindeer Monologues “was a stepping stone to larger roles. Waugh had her first lead role as Lucille in the Oswego Players production of “Dearly Departed”. In “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”, she portrays Mother Hoffman and Gingerbread.
“Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. At 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 (Sunday matinees). Ticket prices for these performances are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or can purchase tickets online at www.oswegoplayers.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.