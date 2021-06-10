DEKALB JUNCTION — Bring a folding chair or a blanket and join Don Woodcock and George Dodds for their performance on the lawn of the Meetinghouse Museum Sunday at 2 p.m. The rain date will be June 20 at 2 p.m.
The Meetinghouse Museum is located across from the Hermon-DeKalb School, 696 E, DeKalb Road, DeKalb Junction. The concert, sponsored by the DeKalb Historical Association and the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, is free and accessible to everyone.
Woodcock, a master fiddler and three-time New York state fiddle champion will be performing with his long-time friend and fellow musician, Dr. George Dobbs. The two will entertain with a fiddle and a guitar playing some of their old-time favorites.
The performance series is made possible in part because of funding by the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York Council on the Arts and administered by the county Arts Council.
Contact Linda Batt at Linda.batt06@gmail.com or at 315-344-6592 for more information.
