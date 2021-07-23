Meghan Markle making animated ‘Pearl’ series for Netflix

Meghan Markle hopes to leave Netflix viewers streaming with joy with a new animated series.
The Duchess of Sussex created an upcoming show, “Pearl,” that centers on a girl, 12, inspired by numerous historical female figures.
The series comes from the Archewell Productions company she launched with her husband, Prince Harry. Megan is an executive producer on “Pearl.”
“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement Wednesday.
“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”
Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, reached an agreement with Netflix last year to create content for the streaming service after they stepped down from their senior royal duties in the United Kingdom.
The couple, who welcomed their second child — daughter Lilibet — last month, now live in Southern California. They also have a 2-year-old son, Archie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.