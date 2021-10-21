Melissa Joan Hart had the magic touch on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”
The actress, known for her starring role on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” won more than $1 million for the Youth Villages charity on Sunday’s episode of the game show.
Hart, 45, is the first celebrity to win the $1 million prize on “Wheel of Fortune,” according to Yahoo Entertainment.
“So excited for Youth Villages and all the good they’re gonna do for all the families out there that could use a little help,” Hart said on Instagram Live after the episode aired.
The nonprofit Youth Villages, which was founded in 1986, supports thousands of young people through initiatives and programs designed to help them succeed.
“They help children on every level to just try to stay with their families and stay with their parents, and if they can’t, then they help them find their way, and it’s amazing,” said Hart, who was born in Long Island, New York.
Fellow actors Titus Burgess and Lacey Chabert also took part in Sunday’s episode.
“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” aired for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.