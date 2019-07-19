POTSDAM — North country audiences can enjoy encore broadcasts of Metropolitan Opera productions with the 11th summer season of The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of opera transmissions into cinemas around the world. The summer season will feature rebroadcasts of four of the Met’s most popular operas, in high definition, at “Mondays at the Met” at Potsdam’s Roxy Theater.
The series is sponsored locally by SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music and J.S. Cinemas.
The Met Opera Summer Encores will be offered weekly on Monday evenings, from July 22 to Aug. 12, with all broadcasts kicking off at 6:30 p.m.
The 2019 Met Opera Summer Encores schedule is:
n Monday: Charles Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette.” A pair of charismatic artists, tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau, are the star-crossed lovers of Gounod’s dreamy adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy. Gianandrea Noseda conducts.
n July 29: Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème.” Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging, an audience favorite for more than 30 years, features a winning young cast, including soprano Kristine Opolais and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Stefano Ranzani conducts.
n Aug. 5: Giachino Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.” Rossini’s madcap comedy receives a spirited production by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, tenor Juan Diego Flórez, and baritone Peter Mattei. Maurizio Benini conducts.
n Aug. 12: Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida.” Soprano Anna Netrebko and mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili offer blazing performances in Verdi’s grand drama of ancient Egypt, seen in a stunning production by Sonja Frisell. Nicola Luisotti conducts.
Shortened intermission features will allow for the enjoyment of younger audiences, as well as busy schedules. English subtitles bring the stories to life.
Summer tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $9 for students and $7 for ages 18 and under.
Tickets are available by calling the Community Performance Series Box Office at 315-267-2277, or in person at Brick & Mortar Music or the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. Or reserve tickets online at www.cpspotsdam.org.
