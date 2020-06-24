MEXICO — Following a mid-May meeting to discuss plans for the Mexico VFD Field Days for 2020, the fire department set a June 11 deadline for a decision on the status of their field day event. At the June meeting, the decision was that field days were a “no-go” for this year.
During the time between the mid-May decision to explore whether to have their field days this year and the June 11 deadline for a final decision, planning of the event and discussions with vendors and suppliers were actively and positively pursued. However, as the deadline approached, it became apparent that a variety of factors were going to prevent the field days from happening. Among those factors were an unclear definition of New York state’s Coronavirus lock-down phase 4 re-opening expectations, how the fire department would meet the Governor’s plan and meet the State Health Department’s requirements as well.
Other factors influencing the decision included the unavailability of goods and services needed to make field days happen and the uncertainty of food and beverage costs and availability of those items.
In making the decision to cancel for 2020, the members expressed a positive outlook for the future of field days in Mexico. The department is expecting that they will be able to hold their event again in 2021.
The fire department’s philosophy on their field days is that it is more than just a fundraising event. That field days is a community event, another way for their organization to serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.