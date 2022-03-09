Mexico High School’s ‘The Addams Family’ runs March 10-12

MEXICO - Mexico High School is set to stage the classic musical comedy “The Addams Family” with three show dates – March 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are available for $8 by contacting LWashbur@mexicocsd.org or CStory@mexicocsd.org, or can be purchased for $12 at the door.
The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.
And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
The cast for Mexico High School’s production includes Avery Oakes (as Gomez Addams), Alana Rice (Morticia Addams), Amber Whalen (Uncle Fester), Abigayle Trani (Wednesday Addams), Robert Babcock (Pugsley Addams), Jacob Bennett (Lurch), Kieran Henderson (Mal Beineke), Lauren Salisbury (Alice Beineke), Tristan Breckenridge (Lucas Beineke), Alayna Walker (Grandma) and Brayden Scott (Cousin Itt). Also, Mallory Mills (Madelaine Addams), Riley Gagnier (Francis Addams), Kaden Perry (Oogabooga Addams), Journey Girard (Avi Ate-Her Addams), Cali Hopp (Robyn Banks Addams), Eion Hardy (Conquistador Ancestor), Kendra Howard (Actress Ancestor), Natalie Babcock (Puritan Ancestor), Niyah Burlingham (Bride Ancestor), Rosina Hawkins (Victorian Ancestor), Thi Huynh (Thing/Renaissance Ancestor), Jenna Butterfield (Nurse Ancestor), Analis Morales (Viking Ancestor), Mara Macomber (Ancestor), Kayla Rice (Ancestor) and Ruby Chen (Ancestor).
Students working as part of the tech crew include Aiden DeGroff, Logan Wilder and Louis Brown. The show is directed by music educator Laura Washburn and teaching assistant Cassie Story is the assistant director.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” is a musical by Andrew Lippa, with the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.