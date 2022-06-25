Mexico summer concert series

MEXICO - A summer concert series sponsored by the Mexico Chamber of Commerce, entitled “Chamber Music” and featuring members of the Mexico Central School Band will be held at the Pavillion owned by the village of Mexico opposite the high school building.
Concerts will be held on Friday evenings between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 8, July 22, July 29 and Aug. 5. The band Will be under the tutelage of Kevin Upcraft of the school’s music department. The concerts will be dedicated in order of date to Sheldon K. Blank, long time leader of the Mexico Marching and Concert Band, Ike Cole, his successor and all members of the band, past and present.
