Mexico VFW car show returns June 12

MEXICO – The annual car show to benefit the Mexico Edick-Hamlink VFW Post 369, canceled the past two years, will be back this June 12 at the VFW field on Route 3 North, and Jeff Beardsley, one of the events organizers, stated, he expects to see 300 cars and 4,000 people at this year’s show. And though many of the cars would be considered classics, age is not a requirement or consideration here. All vehicles are welcome. In fact there may even be a snowplow on display.
“We even have a request from the village of Mexico,” Beardsley said. “Three years ago, they bought their plow truck, and they’re so proud of how good it looks, it makes the guys very proud.”
He said there’ll also be “tractor-trailers, there’s old school, there’s rat-rods, there’s 20 different classes of cars.
“If we do have good weather,” Beardsley continued, “I expect to see close to 300 cars. We probably get close to 20% from the Oswego County area. The rest of it, 80% is from the surrounding area. We get cars that come in from Rochester. Some people come up from Ithaca, Syracuse, Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, Rome, Utica. What I’ve found is the car guys and car people are a very tight-knit group, and they love coming to this field. They love the facilities here, which are absolutely gorgeous. It was voted one of the top 10 VFW posts across the U.S. People say this is the favorite car show they go to. There are people that actually say they look forward to going to this more than they do to go to the nationals down in Syracuse. We have our kick-a** sound system that’s playing all day. We have people that have been doing this for years that make for a great experience from getting in the door, to the registrations, to the food you get. There’s chicken barbecue and all the rest of the foods you would normally sell. Hot dogs and hamburgs.”
Pre-registration for exhibitors is $10 or $15 day-of-show. “Most of the cars will wait ’til that day,” Beardsley said. “They don’t mind paying an extra $5. They don’t want to be registered and be in a downpour.”
As far as admission for the general public, “we do ask for a $3 donation, but we don’t charge for children,” Beardsley said.
This is an amateur-judged show. “But we do have some true car guys that play as our judges,” Beardsley said. “Each car gets judged.”
There are no monetary prizes, but “there’s first, second, and third-place trophies that are given for each one of the classes,”Beardsley said. “So, there’s 60 trophies given out there, and then, the Best of Show trophy.”
The classes of vehicles include: 1900-1949 original; 1900-1949 modified; just for Mustangs; just for Camaros; 1950-1959 originals; 1950-1959 modified; 1960-1964 originals; 1960-1964 modified; trucks; trucks modified; rat-rods; and Corvettes.
“So, there’s plenty of different classes,” Beardsley said. “One of the participants the last year we had it brought up his brand new Dodge Demon.”
Beardsley said the event is very much community-sponsored. “The Fire Department comes with their ladder truck and hangs this humungous American flag out, and we have a young lady who belts out the national anthem as it should be sung,” he said. “I’ve gotten to be very close to this young lady (his wife), and it makes me have goose bumps every single time. At this facility, with everything that’s going on, the patriotism that’s shown at this event is just amazing.
“We volunteer our time to put this thing together,” Beardsley said. “It’s all about and for the veterans. The bottom line is that all of the money that’s made from this goes right directly back through the auxiliary to all veterans’ services that are here at this post as well as within Lewis County.”
This is a one-day event, Sunday, June 12, from noon-5 p.m. with registration for exhibitors starting at 9 a.m. The Post is located at 5931 Scenic Ave., Mexico.
And lastly, Beardsley noted, “We’re always looking for volunteer workers that day.”
For more info or to volunteer, call Jeff Beardsley at 315-963-3135 or Fran at 315-963-3817.
