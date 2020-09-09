WATERTOWN — The “Midsummer Dream” art exhibit, which had a two-day reception last month and hours by appointment, has been extended.
“Midsummer Dream,” featuring the works of nine artists, opened Aug. 15 and 16 at the Mundy Street home of artist Alice Elisabeth Waite. Due to the pandemic, guests had to sign up for time slots to view the art collection while socially distanced.
Like many artists who found themselves without a physical outlet to display their works because of the pandemic, Ms. Waite saw art shows that she had anticipated taking part in this summer being canceled because of social distancing guidelines. So she decided to host one on her property at her home.
“There was a nice flow of people and nearly every artist sold at least one artwork,” Ms. Waite said of the August opening. “I took pleasure in hearing that artists felt inspired to create work after being invited to show for ‘Midsummer Dream’ and that they thought the idea of opening up an exhibition in my home was unique and interesting.”
Closing receptions for the exhibit are now Saturday and Sunday.
The extension of the exhibit is similar to the structure of the original opening.
“Not only will this enable more folks to book private viewings, we decided to have a closing reception, following a similar blueprint per the opening,” Ms. Waite said. “We’re hoping to transition into fall with positivity and creativity at the forefront.”
Patrons may book a time slot for the closing reception by emailing Ms. Waite at AliceElisabethArt@gmail.com or messaging her via the website MidSummerDreamArt.com.
The exhibition’s receptions will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days this weekend. For private viewings, write to Ms. Waite at the above address.
The artwork at the exhibit is for sale. All the artists involved in “Midsummer Dream” are also working with Ms. Waite to create another event with her.
