A new era of “Jeopardy!” arrived Wednesday, with executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik named the hosts of the long-running game show.
Richards becomes the full-time host of the weekday syndicated “Jeopardy!” broadcasts, while Bialik will lead special editions of the show.
“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of ‘Jeopardy!,’” Ravi Ahuja of Sony Pictures said in a statement.
Guest hosts had been filling in during the months since longtime “Jeopardy!” star Alex Trebek’s death last November at age 80 following a fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Under the new set up, Bialik — who starred as Amy Farrah Fowler on “The Big Bang Theory” — will host prime-time specials and spinoffs of the question-and-answer game show. That includes a “Jeopardy! National College Championship” special that debuts next year.
Bialik and Richards both guest hosted episodes of “Jeopardy!” this year as part of the show’s rotating lineup. LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Ken Jennings are among the others who served as guest hosts.
“A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and ‘Jeopardy!’ viewers,” Ahuja said.
Richards, who became the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” in 2019, said he is “deeply honored” to take over the hosting duties.
“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude,” Richards said. “I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode.
“Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”
In a memo sent to “Jeopardy!” staffers earlier this week, Richards responded to attention surrounding his tenure as executive producer of “The Price is Right,” where he was named in a lawsuit from a model who claimed she was discriminated against due to her pregnancy.
“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Right,’” Richards wrote.
Bialik, 45, is a four-time Emmy nominee for “The Big Bang Theory” and now stars on the sitcom “Call Me Cat.”
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said Wednesday. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”
