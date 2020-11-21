LACONA — The Coterie Club will once again sponsor the village of Lacona’s Memory Wreath.
Each year the club chooses an organization to receive all the funds. The money will be used to purchase pole banners with photos of veterans and active servicemen/women.
Donations, of any amount, may be sent to Coterie Club treasurer, Paulette Lindsey, 2945 County Route 15, Pulaski, NY 13142. Be sure to include loved one’s name and who they are being remembered by. Make checks payable to: Coterie Club.
A short ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at the village of Lacona offices, 11 Park Ave., Lacona. All names will be read the night of the wreath lighting. Due to COVID there will be no refreshments.
About Military Moms Hometown Hero Project
The organization is just as it sounds, they are military moms; joined by our children serving this great Country. Since this is a small community, most knew each other, they have connected in the support of each other at the departure of their children. They represent all branches of the military; their children are serving in all different capacities and locations all over the world.
They have formed this group with intentions of educating, supporting and improving the community. Their first project is called Hometown Hero’s. People may have been driving through Oswego or Fulton last summer and noticed that they have banners hanging on the light pole supporting local military members. They would like to bring those banners to the Sandy Creek/Lacona villages to honor our local military members.
The villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona have agreed to allow them to use local poles from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year. The qualifications to apply for a banner only require previous military service with an honorable discharge or current military service. Banners will be hung for a period of two years and at that time, at that point they will be available for pickup to the family member that purchased the banner.
If interested in an application, contact them by any of the following options: Email: 315veteransrock@gmail.com, mail PO Box 522, Sandy Creek, NY 13145, visit them on Facebook @Military Moms or visit the Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.