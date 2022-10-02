FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will host their annual Mane Event Comedy Night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be Becky Wiggins. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need.

“This event has been very successful for us and the community. It’s sure to be a fun, entertaining night for all,” said Brett Tallents, Fulton Lions president. “Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle for a ticket in our next Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”

