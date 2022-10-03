WELLESLEY ISLAND — Fall will be in the air on Wellesley Island from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the 43rd annual Autumn Festival at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.

Festival-goers can anticipate cider-press demonstrations; pumpkin picking; a petting farm from the Thompson Park Zoo; a scarecrow-building contest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. with judging for the contest at 3:45 p.m.; a raffle, with winners announced at 4:15 p.m.; the Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division Band from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the Raja Band from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; as well as other bands, vendors and games.

