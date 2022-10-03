WELLESLEY ISLAND — Fall will be in the air on Wellesley Island from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the 43rd annual Autumn Festival at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.
Festival-goers can anticipate cider-press demonstrations; pumpkin picking; a petting farm from the Thompson Park Zoo; a scarecrow-building contest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. with judging for the contest at 3:45 p.m.; a raffle, with winners announced at 4:15 p.m.; the Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division Band from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the Raja Band from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; as well as other bands, vendors and games.
“It’s great for all ages,” said education coordinator Kimbrie M. Cullen.
Ms. Cullen said that she thinks it’s a good excuse to get outside and spend the day with family.
“It’s just a fun-filled day,” she said.
Since the festival has always been held on the Saturday before Columbus Day weekend, Ms. Cullen said families have made a tradition of coming to the festival.
People really enjoy the scarecrow contest, Ms. Cullen said.
“Some families really get competitive, and that’s the first thing they do,” she said.
Those who bring their own clothes may be more likely to win the contest, but a tent will be available for people with supplies to build their own scarecrow including straw and other materials for the scarecrow’s head, Ms. Cullen said.
After finishing their scarecrow, people can tie the finished product to a stake and hope to win the grand prize of $50.
Last year, 1,745 people showed up, and weather permitting, they’re expecting the same amount of people this year.
The event is cash only and admission is $3 for adults, $2 for military members and seniors, and $1 for children 12 and younger, or free with nonperishable food donations.
Not all events inside the festival are free. People will need to pay for their pumpkin while pumpkin picking for $1; the petting farm, which is $2; the raffles; and $2 festival games.
“But there’s a lot of things to do that are free once you get into the festival,” Ms. Cullen said.
All of the proceeds go to the Friends of the Nature Center, the nonprofit group that supports the center.
“They are very, very important to us,” Ms. Cullen said.
For more information, call the nature center at 315-482-2479.
