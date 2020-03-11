Playing the title characters of Coach Shelley Bowlback and Curly Hare in the Ogdensburg production are Kayleigh Chevrier and Peighton Parmer.
Other featured characters include Amira Mallette as Esther Bunny, Leah Pike as Little Bonnie Bunny, and the Weasels played by Chloe Frank and Jamie Furgison.
In the cast of the reptiles: Brielle Wallace is Slinky Sidewinder, Adrianna Halpin is Maraca Rattlesnake, Emilyn Shaver is Oggy Froggy, Sophia Halpin is Joady Toady, Aubrey Cushman is Beadie Bearded Dragon. Caleb Devanney is Lizard McChill, June Demers is Gala Gecko and Kenzie Phillips is Gila Gecko
The Ferrets will be played by Jackson Duprey, Caelum Rider, and Georgianna Wells.
The TV Crew will be Lauren Bouchard, Abigail LaRose, and Alaylah Mallette with Tanner Knapp, Jayden Salazar, and Olivia Sias playing the Stagehands.
The Curly Hare Fan Club will be played by Rozalyn Dwyer, Colbie Frank, Emmy Lowry, Maree-Anna Roddy, Maria Sawyer, and Kendall Scholfell. Kaydence Ashley, Sophie Barr, Abby Bateman, Temperance Cota, Delaney Merna, Hannah Mousaw, and Blair Reynolds play Curly’s Posse.
The Thespian Troupe includes Mairin King as Alfred, Brooke Irvine as Nigel, Khloie Watson as Basil, Brinlee Geary as Farnsworth, and Braelyn Frison as Welsley.
