MASSENA — The St. Lawrence Valley Model Train, Toy and Collectible Expo returns to the Massena Arena this month, and organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever.
The 13th annual event, which is sponsored by the Norwood Model Railroad Club, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. Admission is $5 and children 10 and younger get in for free.
It’s an opportunity to see not only operating club layouts from New York and Canada, but a chance to buy, sell and appraise new and used model trains. The show also features coins, sports cards and more, as well as a free modeling clinic from a professional model builder from Connecticut, and free outside miniature train rides, weather permitting. The Massena Recreation Commission will be selling refreshments.
Thomas D. Jarvis, the club’s treasurer, organizer of the annual show and vendor, said they were back at the arena last year after missing a year because of COVID-19.
“We missed a year with COVID and last year we had it and it wasn’t all that successful. This year it’s bigger than we’ve had many, many years in the past. We’re sold right out of space. The arena is full,” he said. “Now all we need to do is get the public to show up that weekend.”
Mr. Jarvis said that, although the show is primarily model trains, visitors will find more to enjoy.
“We have vendors buying and selling all different size scale trains. We have toy vendors, we have coin vendors for collectible stuff,” he said. “Basically what we try to do is rent space all the way around the outside of the arena, inside the boards. The main part of the floor is all operating layouts from all over.”
Among those attending the show are the Norwood Model Railroad Club and clubs from the Watertown area, Plattsburgh, Cape Vincent and Massachusetts.
“We have I believe seven clubs coming in to set up their layout,” he said.
For those who want to enjoy a train ride, a miniature train will be set up in the arena annex for free rides.
The show is important to the Norwood Model Railroad Club, which has about 12 active members who display their layouts at shows in locations such as Clayton and Syracuse.
“It’s our one fundraiser of the year, so it’s very important to us,” Mr. Jarvis said.
He said he’s been dealing with model trains for about 40 years, and visitors to the show are surprised at how much they’ve advanced technologically over the years.
“Just like a lot of different hobbies, it gets into your blood. To see the eyes of the little kids staring at this stuff and some of the older people, when they look at the new technology that’s out there today, and they can hear the sound systems and such,” he said. “They’re used to the old Lionel sets in the 1950s that went honk. Today, these new things give arrivals and departures. They sit there with their motors running. When they’re driving around the tracks and slow down, you hear the squeal of the brakes.”
In addition to raising money through the show, Mr. Jarvis said they hope to turn others on to the hobby.
“That’s our goal, Every year we hope to promote the hobby. Every year we try to find a new member. Somebody may want to join the club and participate,” he said.
