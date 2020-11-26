SYRACUSE — A documentary premieres today through Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology that’s based on a Pulitzer Prize-nominated opera by a Cape Vincent-area resident and was filmed at Akwesasne Mohawk nation territory.
Augusta (“Gussie”) N. Cecconi-Bates’s one-woman opera, “Molly Brant,” was nominated for a Pulitzer in 2003. The piece, which premiered in Kingston, Ontario, that year is heavy on narrative, with five songs. Other performances include a 2006 production at Lake Ontario Playhouse in Sackets Harbor.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates’s four-act opera “Molly of the Mohawks” grew out of “Molly Brant.” It celebrates the life of a Canadian heroine and Mohawk matriarch during the reign of King George III.
Molly Brant (1736-1796) was a Mohawk woman of the Wolf Clan. She married Sir William Johnson, the superintendent general of Indian Affairs for Great Britain, and lived with him on his estate in New York’s Mohawk Valley. Molly and William worked hard to maintain the Silver Covenant Chain of Friendship between the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) and Great Britain.
Sir William Johnson died in 1774, just as Britain’s colonies were beginning to rebel. Although the Haudenosaunee at first hoped to remain neutral, Molly and her younger brother, Joseph, were among those who supported the British in the American Revolution, risking her life to help her people. Other Haudenosaunee supported the Americans.
With the unity of the Haudenosaunee broken, those who supported the British saw their territories attacked and their communities destroyed by American troops in 1779. Many settled in Canada when the war came to an end. Molly and her children settled in Kingston, Ontario.
The opera uses material Ms. Cecconi-Bates gleaned from Mohawk oral and written histories. It premiered in 2008 in the Mohawk Valley and has had more than a dozen performances, including one in November of 2013 made with the assistance of the filmmakers. In that 2013 production, Ms. Cecconi-Bates and veteran music director and conductor Charles Schneider teamed up for a performance at Salmon River Central School near the Mohawk community of Akwesasne. Staff, students and community members joined professional performers Colby Thomas, Eric Johnson, Jonathan Howell and a 14-piece orchestra to bring Molly’s story to life.
Filmmaker Christian von Tippelskirch was the director and producer in charge of filming the preparations for the opera and its stage show for the new film, also titled “Molly of the Mohawks.”
Mr. von Tippelskirch said his main partner in the project was Joanne Storkan, founder and executive producer at Monterey, Calif.-based Honest Engine Films. The film company’s other documentaries include “The Rules of Lacrosse” released this year and 2018’s “Dirt McComber: Last of the Mohicans.”
“She is the (executive) producer who basically helped to pull this together and got me interested in it as a filmmaker, director,” Mr. von Tippelskirch said in a phone interview.
Mr. von Tippelskirch is based in Syracuse and Los Angeles. His clients include BMG, Showtime, Sony, Viacom, Silver Pictures, Warner Bros., Studio Hamburg and Studio Babelsberg.
Once filmmakers brought all the elements together for the opera, Mr. von Tippelskirch said he realized there could be more to the film.
“I thought just to film the opera is not enough, we should do more,” he said. “It kind of became a film about how to put on an opera together with the Mohawk community, which on its own, is kind of interesting.”
Mr. von Tipppelskirch said he had lots of cooperation from the Salmon River School District.
“We pulled lots of talent from the school,” he said. “They had the art department, the music department, the acting department. We got all our extra roles from the school. We hired professional singers from upstate New York and lots of musicians from Potsdam got involved. We made it a very local, community affair. People in Akwesasne were thrilled about it — to do something about their own history, which was wonderful.”
Mr. von Tippelskirch said he also pulled some talent from the Syracuse University film department, who assisted him with the technical side of things.
‘It was a wonderful experience, to get professionals and laypeople together to create the opera,” he said.
The first 20 minutes of “Molly of the Mohawks” is about how the documentary came together and gives an introduction to Molly Brant.
“We introduce the audience to her so that later, when the opera, which is a little bit longer than an hour, people can understand what this is about and how important it is,” Mr. Von Tippelskirch said.
He said he lived near Akwesasne for the four weeks of filming.
“We put our hearts into it,” he said. “This is such an important story to know.”It’s basically how America came together. There was a time when it was not at all clear if the British or the American colonists would end up making this country. The involvement of the Native Americans and the Mohawks was very crucial in this.”
As for the opera’s music, Mr. von Tippelskirch described it as a “classical-type.”
“It has really beautiful parts of music,” he said of the film. “I hope the audience will enjoy this.”
Four days online
“Molly of The Mohawks: The Making of the Opera” is available for four days, beginning today, through MOST. Patrons who inquire will receive a live stream link and password. It is being shown as part of Native American Heritage Month.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates wasn’t directly involved in the documentary.
“I have no idea how they did it and what it came out looking like,” she said. “Last year they had sent me something saying it was ready to be shown, and they were going to send me a copy. But they ran into difficulties and at that point, I figured they’d given up on it.”
The compositions by Ms. Cecconi-Bates, 87, reflect her love of history. Many have a historic narrative. Her “Essences of the North Country, A Musical Tribute to the Tug Hill Plateau” was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in music in 2001. The piece for chamber orchestra, commissioned by Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, features the Utica Symphony Orchestra and Augusta’s 1976 composition, “Tug Hill Suite.” Each of the four movements are preceded by descriptive poetry written by Mark L. Pierce.
She earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in humanities from Syracuse University. She’s also studied at Cornell University, Ithaca, and has an honorary doctorate from a conservatory in Italy. She taught music for several years at the Syracuse City School District.
