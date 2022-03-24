SYRACUSE — Monster Jam, celebrating its 30th anniversary, returns to the Carrier Dome on Saturday, April 16.
The “Jam” begins at 7 p.m. A pit party is from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and head-to-head battles for the event championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills and racing competitions. The Stadium Series Yellow Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of world champion.
The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando, Fla., on May 21-22.
The Stadium Championship Series Yellow features 12 skilled drivers fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 MPH to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. Please monitor the Carrier Dome website for health and safety policies.
Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $24 to $139. Pit party tickets are an additional $20. Pit passes must be accompanied by an event ticket.
Scheduled truck lineup:
Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga
Son-Uva Digger driven by Ryan Anderson
Monster Mutt driven by Charlie Pauken
Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir
Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy
Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood
Megalodon driven by Cory Rummell
El Toro Loco driven by Kraig Champion
Avenger driven by Jim Koehler
Axe driven by Preston Perez
Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen
Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.