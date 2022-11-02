OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition invites residents to take advantage of the numerous trail networks the county has to offer while celebrating National “Take a Hike” Day on Thursday, Nov. 17.
“Take a Hike 2022” is a month-long event that encourages people to explore different trails throughout the county, challenging them to visit as many as they can. This year’s event focuses on seven trails: Great Bear Recreation Apple Trail in Volney, Pulaski River Trail, Pulaski Town Park, Pathfinder Towpath Trail in Fulton, Canalview Bridge Walk in Fulton, Volney Park Trail and Oswego Bridge Walk.
Each of the seven trails will have a poster with a QR code that participants will be able to scan with their mobile device for registration and to enter to win a prize. The prize will have multiple items, including an Amazon Echo Dot, a collapsible water bottle, bug repellent wipes, a first-aid kit and more. The free event runs until Thursday, Nov. 17 and is open to those of all ages and abilities.
“We encourage residents to explore the different trails Oswego County has to offer and challenge them to see how often they can get outdoors,” said Virginia Bough, Community Health Program Manager with Oswego County Opportunities. “It is the perfect time of year to enjoy the nature around us, especially with fall foliage being at its peak.”
Scannable QR codes located on event flyers feature maps of each trail. An interactive map of approximately 200 miles of walkable trails and pathways in Oswego County can be viewed at the county tourism website at www.visitoswegocounty.com.
“Walking and hiking are great ways to incorporate regular exercise into one’s routine, ultimately improving physical and mental health,” Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said. “Hiking provides the opportunity to use muscles that may not be utilized on a regular basis, while deep breathing helps to reduce stress and improve blood flow throughout the body.”
The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition includes Oswego County Opportunities, ARISE, Friends of Great Bear, Oswego YMCA, SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, Oswego County 4-H Program, Oswego Expeditions, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego County Health Department.
“We are always looking for more community members or groups that are interested in health and fitness to join the coalition,” Bough said. “We welcome members to become involved in our events and other initiatives.”
For more information about the Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition, contact Virginia Bough at 315-598-4717 or vbough@oco.org.
