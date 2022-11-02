OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition invites residents to take advantage of the numerous trail networks the county has to offer while celebrating National “Take a Hike” Day on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“Take a Hike 2022” is a month-long event that encourages people to explore different trails throughout the county, challenging them to visit as many as they can. This year’s event focuses on seven trails: Great Bear Recreation Apple Trail in Volney, Pulaski River Trail, Pulaski Town Park, Pathfinder Towpath Trail in Fulton, Canalview Bridge Walk in Fulton, Volney Park Trail and Oswego Bridge Walk.

