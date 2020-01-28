WATERTOWN — “Metropolitan Bowling,” a short film directed by Louka Hogue, took home the Grand Prize Award at the sixth annual Snowtown Film Festival.
The film, which screened at the festival during the “Between Two Worlds” block of shorts, tells the story of an unlikely discovery that challenges the relationship between a father and his daughters.
“I’d like to thank all the cast and crew for their amazing work, and for believing in me,” Mr. Hogue said in a news release. “The film wouldn’t be here without them. I also want to thank the Snowtown Film Festival organizers for believing so much in indie filmmaking. It means a lot to be supported by passionate people like them.”
Mr. Hogue, of Montreal, wrote, produced and directed “Metropolitan Bowling.” Passionate since a very young age by adventure, Mr. Hogue directed his first short film — “Plume” — as a teenager. He received a number of international film awards including the “Winter Through Film” award at the 2019 Snowtown Film Festival.
“As a young filmmaker, this prize is a huge encouragement that tells me that I’m on the right track, and that I should keep on working as hard as I can to put the stories I love on screen,” said Mr. Hogue. “I’m just starting in the industry, but I already know that I want to tell stories to touch people. This acknowledgment shows me that the audience has been touched by the moving story of Michel and Emily, despite the language barrier.”
Snowtown Film Festival presented over 40 short films on two screens on Friday and Saturday at the Dulles State Office Building. The festival’s jury screened over 600 submissions from all over the world to compete for the Grand Prize Award.
The following films were also honored at the festival:
n Outstanding Animated Short — “iRony,” Radheya Jegatheva
n Outstanding Comedy Short — “The Catch,” Sam Avery
n Outstanding Short Screenplay — “Call Sign,” Brad and Christian Cooper
n North Country Filmmaker’s Award — Loring Murtha and Zack Kron for “Oh, Boy”
n North Country Filmmaker’s Award — Mark C. Burns for “Ice Palace, A Love Letter”
n North Country Filmmaker’s Award — Michael I. Devine for “The Michigan”
n North Country Filmmaker’s Award — Miguel Lambert for “The Mattress King”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.