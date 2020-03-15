OSWEGO - The Trinity Catholic School in Oswego will host an evening of laughter and libations at this year’s eighth annual comedy show held at The American Foundry on Friday, April 24.
Comedian Moody McCarthy will headline. Moody has appeared on Letterman, Conan, Kimmel, Last Comic and Star Search.
For $15 presale or $20 at the door, people will receive pizza, salad and dessert. To ensure people have seats with friends, tables for eight can be reserved for only $150. Cash bar, basket raffles, and games will be available throughout the night.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The opener, Nick Marra, will grace the stage at 8 p.m.
For tickets, call the office of Trinity Catholic School, 315-343-6700. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
