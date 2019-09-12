OSWEGO - The Oswego PorchFest will celebrate its fifth year when the event takes place from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
More than 60 acts are scheduled to perform this year. When Oswego PorchFest started five years ago it featured 17 performing acts. Each year the number of performers has grown setting new records every year. The performances take place on the front porches and lawns of more than 50 homeowners in Oswego’s historic west-side neighborhoods of Franklin Square and Montcalm Parks.
This is a free family fun event organized by neighbors under the watchful eye of its founder Gerri Millar. Performers donated their time and talent and homeowners donated the use of their homes and their hospitality. The public can stroll through the west-side historic neighborhoods enjoying hundreds of homes dating back to the mid-1800s as they listen to a variety of music from every venue that changes from block to block and hour to hour.
Oswego PorchFest receives financial support from PathFinder Bank and the Oswego Renaissance Association as well as in-kind support from DuFore’s Jewelers, iHeart Oswego, Oswego County News and UpWard Graphics.
For additional information follow Oswego PorchFest on Facebook or visit the website at www.OswegoPorchFest.com.
1 p.m.
Davis Patterson Trio, 91 W. Van Buren
Domicolo-Barlow Band, 49 W. Seneca
Jack & Faye Duo, 35 W. Seneca
Jeff Sawyer & Rick Bush, 76 W. Seneca
John McConnell, 71 W. 5th
Mike & Anita Shiel, 104 W. 5th
Mike Place, 39 W. 4th
Ranjit Dighe, 80 W. 5th
Rich Hart and Friends, 50 W. 4th
Seed Sander, 40 W. Cayuga
Under The Blue, 55 W. 6th
William DeMott & Friends, 96 W. 7th
2 p.m.
Bob Buckley, 46 W. Cayuga
Char Dennis Music, 80 W. 5th
Chris Trapasso & Andy Myers, Skip’s 42 W. 2nd
Clyde Barrow, 68 W. 4th
CNY Alphorns, Franklin Square
DamDog, 73 W. Schuyler
Marshall Brothers, 25 W. 5th
On The Porch, 115 W. 4th
One Night Stand, Gibby’s W. 2nd & Lake
Pacini, Clement, & Kanbur Trio, 15 W. 6th
Rob Orioli, 84 W. Seneca
The Royals, 91 W. Van Buren
Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus, 60 W. Seneca
The STEMheads, 60 W. 6th
Steve Pfanenstiel, 65 W. 3rd
Stop Thinking, 71 W. 5th
3 p.m.
Accidentally Awesome, 120 W. 7th
Alli Kerr, 68 W. 5th
Avalon, 19 W. 5th
Cam Caruso, 80 W. 5th
Celtic Bags & Bellows et. All, 15 W. 6th
The Cool Kids, 50 W. 4th
Emalee Herrington, 53 W. 5th
Flip The Switch, 81 W. 3rd
FullSail, 53 W. Seneca
Greg Rosplock, 61 W. Seneca
HarmonEssence, 73 W. 6th
James Mullen, 67 W. 3rd
Kyle Austin, 25 W. 5th
Oswego Collective, 41 W. Seneca
Painted Blue, 81 W. 7th
Stomp and Think, 39 W. 4th
Sweet Lou and the Otters, 48 W. 8th
Tim Forbes, 40 W. Cayuga
Train Wreck Prophet, 53 W. 6th
Wheelright, 91 W. Van Buren
4 p.m.
Al Dente, Gibby’s W. 2nd and Lake
Bryan Dickenson, 60 W. Cayuga
Cam Caruso, 80 W. 5th
The Crimson Affinity Project, 60 W. Seneca
Danielle Marie, 98 W. 5th
FullSail, 53 W. Seneca
The Hellfish, 51 W. 5th
The Love Volcanoes, 77 W. Van Buren
Marshall Brothers, 25 W. 5th
On the Brink, 81 W. 7th
Paul Vandish, 9 W. 6th
Randy McMillen & Taylor Ricks, 91 W. Van Buren
Steven Maclean, 51 W. 6th
Two Rare Roses, 46 W. Cayuga
Zachary Robison, 120 W. 7th
5 p.m.
Dave’s Matthew Band, 41 W. Seneca
Emily Blake, 91 W. Van Buren
Ghost Steps, 54 W. 5th
Jonas Nicholson, 98 W. 5th
The Love Volcanoes, 77 W. Van Buren
O-ryon, 60 W. Cayuga
Rainbow Missy and the Grin Reapers, 77 W. 5th
Theatre Du Jour, Montcalm Park
