Fifth Annual PorchFest
OSWEGO - The Oswego PorchFest will celebrate its fifth year when the event takes place from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

More than 60 acts are scheduled to perform this year. When Oswego PorchFest started five years ago it featured 17 performing acts. Each year the number of performers has grown setting new records every year. The performances take place on the front porches and lawns of more than 50 homeowners in Oswego’s historic west-side neighborhoods of Franklin Square and Montcalm Parks.

This is a free family fun event organized by neighbors under the watchful eye of its founder Gerri Millar. Performers donated their time and talent and homeowners donated the use of their homes and their hospitality. The public can stroll through the west-side historic neighborhoods enjoying hundreds of homes dating back to the mid-1800s as they listen to a variety of music from every venue that changes from block to block and hour to hour.

Oswego PorchFest receives financial support from PathFinder Bank and the Oswego Renaissance Association as well as in-kind support from DuFore’s Jewelers, iHeart Oswego, Oswego County News and UpWard Graphics.

For additional information follow Oswego PorchFest on Facebook or visit the website at www.OswegoPorchFest.com.

1 p.m.

Davis Patterson Trio, 91 W. Van Buren

Domicolo-Barlow Band, 49 W. Seneca

Jack & Faye Duo, 35 W. Seneca

Jeff Sawyer & Rick Bush, 76 W. Seneca

John McConnell, 71 W. 5th

Mike & Anita Shiel, 104 W. 5th

Mike Place, 39 W. 4th

Ranjit Dighe, 80 W. 5th

Rich Hart and Friends, 50 W. 4th

Seed Sander, 40 W. Cayuga

Under The Blue, 55 W. 6th

William DeMott & Friends, 96 W. 7th

2 p.m.

Bob Buckley, 46 W. Cayuga

Char Dennis Music, 80 W. 5th

Chris Trapasso & Andy Myers, Skip’s 42 W. 2nd

Clyde Barrow, 68 W. 4th

CNY Alphorns, Franklin Square

DamDog, 73 W. Schuyler

Marshall Brothers, 25 W. 5th

On The Porch, 115 W. 4th

One Night Stand, Gibby’s W. 2nd & Lake

Pacini, Clement, & Kanbur Trio, 15 W. 6th

Rob Orioli, 84 W. Seneca

The Royals, 91 W. Van Buren

Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus, 60 W. Seneca

The STEMheads, 60 W. 6th

Steve Pfanenstiel, 65 W. 3rd

Stop Thinking, 71 W. 5th

3 p.m.

Accidentally Awesome, 120 W. 7th

Alli Kerr, 68 W. 5th

Avalon, 19 W. 5th

Cam Caruso, 80 W. 5th

Celtic Bags & Bellows et. All, 15 W. 6th

The Cool Kids, 50 W. 4th

Emalee Herrington, 53 W. 5th

Flip The Switch, 81 W. 3rd

FullSail, 53 W. Seneca

Greg Rosplock, 61 W. Seneca

HarmonEssence, 73 W. 6th

James Mullen, 67 W. 3rd

Kyle Austin, 25 W. 5th

Oswego Collective, 41 W. Seneca

Painted Blue, 81 W. 7th

Stomp and Think, 39 W. 4th

Sweet Lou and the Otters, 48 W. 8th

Tim Forbes, 40 W. Cayuga

Train Wreck Prophet, 53 W. 6th

Wheelright, 91 W. Van Buren

4 p.m.

Al Dente, Gibby’s W. 2nd and Lake

Bryan Dickenson, 60 W. Cayuga

Cam Caruso, 80 W. 5th

The Crimson Affinity Project, 60 W. Seneca

Danielle Marie, 98 W. 5th

FullSail, 53 W. Seneca

The Hellfish, 51 W. 5th

The Love Volcanoes, 77 W. Van Buren

Marshall Brothers, 25 W. 5th

On the Brink, 81 W. 7th

Paul Vandish, 9 W. 6th

Randy McMillen & Taylor Ricks, 91 W. Van Buren

Steven Maclean, 51 W. 6th

Two Rare Roses, 46 W. Cayuga

Zachary Robison, 120 W. 7th

5 p.m.

Dave’s Matthew Band, 41 W. Seneca

Emily Blake, 91 W. Van Buren

Ghost Steps, 54 W. 5th

Jonas Nicholson, 98 W. 5th

The Love Volcanoes, 77 W. Van Buren

O-ryon, 60 W. Cayuga

Rainbow Missy and the Grin Reapers, 77 W. 5th

Theatre Du Jour, Montcalm Park

