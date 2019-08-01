CRANBERRY LAKE — There’s something fishy about the fourth annual Cranberry Lake Art Show scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 10 and 11 at the Cranberry Lake Fire Station, 7115 Route 3.
About 80 fish, made from pinewood and painted by local artists, will be auctioned off as a fundraiser, with much of the proceeds going toward scholarships that will be awarded next year to selected seniors at Clifton-Fine Central School.
Since starting in 2016, the annual art show has been attracting a growing number of artists and visitors, according to coordinators Marilyn Zimber, Gail Gotham and Char Lough.
This year, more than 40 artists will display and sell their creations, including four new artists. The wide variety of artwork includes paintings, rug hooking, a glass blower, jewelry making, woodwork, stained glass, a weaving loom, pottery and more.
“We’re shining a light on all the good things happening in the Cranberry Lake area,” said Ms. Gotham. “We have a waiting list of artists who want to participate.”
An estimated 500 to 600 people visited last year’s show when 20 painted Adirondack chairs were auctioned off.
“People loved it,” Ms. Gotham said. “It was a lot of fun and the chairs were amazing.”
That sale provided funds to award two $1,000 scholarships at this year’s Clifton-Fine high school graduation to students pursuing an education in either art or literacy-related subjects.
The show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Visitors are welcome to attend a wine and cheese reception for the artist at 1 p.m. Aug. 10, followed by the 3 p.m. fish auction. Todd Moe from North Country Public Radio will serve as the auctioneer. Each artist is also donating one item that will be sold through a silent auction.
The fish are shaped like trout and bass and were crafted by Bob Jones of St. Lawrence Decoys.
Once again the fire department will be selling hot dogs and other refreshments.
The list of artists includes Alice Antwine, wooden baskets; Art Myers, oil painting; Arlene Davis, painter; Beverly McKeown, painter; Bob Jones, decoy maker; Carol Felveson, quilter; Char Lough, rug hooking; Corinne Halberg, jewelry making; Katrina Backus, photography; Diana MacCay, rug hooking; Gail Gotham, pottery; Gary Casagrain, painter; Harris Smith, photographer; Howard Hoople, butterfly photographer; Gary Pierce, wood turned bowls; Jack Randolf, painter; Jackie Woodcock, variety of natural art; Jeanne Hamilton, painting/wooodcraft; Jeanne Lampson, watercolor painting; Jeff Davis, painter; Joan Olin, variety of art; John Dragun, blown glass; Kathy Mech, oil painting; Kevin Woodcock, variety of natural art; Linda Dunning, stained glass; Mairi Meredith, fiber art; Maria Ringlund, photography; Maria Worth, variety of natural art; Maria Ortega, oil painting; Mary Austin, weaving; Marilyn Zimber, fiber art; Paul Zimber, wood turned bowls; Mary Pat Blanding, stained glass; Paul Patterson, hand carved walking sticks; Roger Backus, Adirondack wood furniture; Ruth Freeman, pastels; Susan Sweeney Smith, rug hooking; Suzie Thaler, painting/woodcraft; Tom Popham, woodworker and Sylvia Myers, quilter.
