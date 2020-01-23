SYRACUSE — “The Wolves” will give Syracuse Stage audiences a raw look at a hidden world which its director said is refreshing and “raw.”
Set on an indoor soccer field somewhere in suburban America, “The Wolves” unfolds over six wintry Saturdays as the players warm-up for each successive match. Working their way through drills and stretches, the 16- and 17-year-old teammates speak openly about what is on their minds: Cambodian history, weekend plans, boyfriends and much more.
Their conversations are frank, raw and uncensored, said director Melissa Rain Anderson.
“It’s a voice we haven’t heard — the teenage girl,” Ms. Anderson said in a news release. “It’s basically a locker room of 16- and 17-year-old women. And that’s a voice that I don’t think we’ve ever had the opportunity to peer in on.”
“The Wolves” is Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize nominated drama about nine young women soccer players. Syracuse Stage is co-producing it with the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Previews for the show began Wednesday and continues tonight. The show officially opens on Friday. That production is sold out.
“Wolves” runs through Feb. 16 in the Storch Theatre at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St.
“I don’t know any other play like it,” Ms. Anderson said. “It’s rare, and it’s raw, and sometimes relentless, and sometimes uncomfortable, like maybe we shouldn’t be listening to this talk.”
The sometimes surprising frankness of the dialogue is intentional and purposeful. Syracuse Stage said that in writing “The Wolves,” Ms. DeLappe was determined to create “young women as full-blooded athletes and complex characters, not reduced to types: daughters, sex objects, girlfriends.”
In Ms. DeLappe’s writing, characters reveal themselves to each other through fast-paced overlapping dialogue.
“Young women love it; it rings really true to them. I’ve heard over and over, ‘That’s exactly how it is,’” said Anderson, who directed the production at St. Louis Repertory last year. “We’re not used to seeing younger women talk like that. But I think there is power in it. They own their bodies. They own their words. They own everything about it. It can be shocking and jolting, but it’s absolutely the truth. You know that this is how they’re speaking to each other. Maybe not to their parents or their teachers, but yes to each other.”
With multiple conversations often occurring simultaneously, “The Wolves” presents challenges for the cast and director.
“It’s very much like conducting a nine piece orchestra,” Ms. Anderson said.
It also makes for a particularly engaging experience for the audience.
“You never sit back,”the director explained. “You’re like a detective. You’re leaning in trying to figure out what they are saying, what the relationships are.”
Ms. Anderson said DeLappe has written the play as if it were soccer match.
“They pass the ball, they grab the ball, they play as a team, and they play very aggressively with their words,” she said. “The form is completely fascinating to me.”
Throughout the run of “The Wolves,” Syracuse Stage will partner with the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County’s Soccer for Success program, offered nationally by the U.S. Soccer Foundation. The program provides no-cost soccer instruction and uniforms to Syracuse-area children each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.