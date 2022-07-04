MORRISTOWN — Rick W. Johnson was one of hundreds lining Morristown’s Main Street watching the various floats and marching bands walk by as the community celebrated Independence Day.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful day,” Mr. Johnson said. “It’s a very nice crowd. We’re seeing entries we haven’t seen in years.”
Hosted by the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department, the parade returned Monday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Large crowds of people flocked to Main Street, looking for prime seats near the judge’s stand.
The night before, the fire department held its annual fireworks show.
“It’s great to have it back,” said Mr. Johnson, who as a boy walked in the parade as a Boy Scout when he used to summer in Morristown.
Renee M. Thatcher, of Heuvelton, was there to enjoy the parade with family and friends and support her school’s marching band.
“I’m so excited that community is coming alive again,” Ms. Thatcher said. “There’s nothing better than having these bands perform, it gets your blood flowing.”
Marching bands from Morristown, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Heuvelton and Gouverneur participated in the parade.
Chelsea L. VanArnam, of Morristown, said that it was great to have the parade back and enjoyed the marching bands as well.
“Seeing these marching bands make me so happy,” she said.
Jennifer Quirk-Pickman, of Ogdensburg, watched with parade with her son, Seth.
“It’s awesome that people can be out, enjoying the bands,” she said.
Many area fire departments participated with trucks, and some departments’ members marched in full uniform.
Morristown drove its first ever fire truck in the parade, a 1935 Sanford that took several years to refurbish and get running.
The Morristown Gateway Museum had several floats. One showed various barn quilts made by the Barn Chix, and another saluted World War II veteran Bob Shelato, of Morristown.
