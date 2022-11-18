MORRISTOWN — Plans are underway to have a new display of lights in Bayside Park to help the community of Morristown get into the Christmas spirit.
Presented by the town Promotions Committee, the second annual Lights at Bayside Park will have a kickoff celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10. The lights will be up for the rest of December.
Last year, the display of 10 different lights was well received by the Morristown community, according to committee member Jennifer Kelly.
“I think the responses we received were very positive and excited that we were doing something to help get through the cold winter months. It brought the community together and the displays were so unique,” Kelly said. “People I think were surprised at the scope of the displays and their size and brightness.”
This December, residents can expect a different theme and different displays of lights, she said. The amount of displays will depend on fundraising.
“We are working with Brandano Displays Inc. to determine what the show will be like this upcoming year. Brandano allows us to pick a different theme each year, so we can always have a new show coming to our community,” Kelly said.
Kelly, like other members of the committee, remember Morristown’s Winter Festival that used to be held, and want to bring something to the community.
“There are Christmas activities around Morristown, but they are far, so why not do something in our town to for our community to enjoy as well? The Morristown Gateway Museum and Morristown Promotions Team have so much to offer and there is so much community involvement, that it just makes sense to bring another fun local attraction to Morristown,” Kelly said.
This year, the committee has added a one-night block party on Dec. 10 with music provided by DJ Scott Boyer, local food and drinks, carolers and plenty of fire pits to stay warm as well as more family activities for children. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there as well as a sleigh ride down Main Street.
The committee will also be hosting a Christmas house decorating contest and will be asking folks to bring canned goods to make a donation to the Morristown, Brier Hill and Hammond Christmas Angel Network for needy families this holiday season.
“We are planning to make this event free for folks to attend and hope to attract more vendors in the upcoming years,” Kelly said. “We plan to have this event grow with more activities for families to enjoy. We rely on sponsors and individual donations.”
Lights at Bayside Park is sponsored by Morristown Gateway Museum, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union. SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers, Stewart’s Shops, North Country Savings Bank, Silver & Collins and Truax Insurance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.