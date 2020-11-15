FULTON — A mosaic concept designed and created by Leslie Paice is well underway at CNY Arts Center in downtown Fulton. Being installed on the cement planter outside the front entrance of the Arts Center, the mosaic includes tiles representing each of the art disciplines offered in the multi-arts center.
Paice is the concept artist also responsible for two previous murals located in Fulton. The stained glass mural “Starry, Starry Night’ is erected in Indian Point Park at the northern entrance to the city on Route 481. Made of cut glass bottle bottoms, the mural pieces were colored and assembled at Harbor Fest as a community project in 2012.
The second mural, Art in the Wind, was installed on the side of the county building on Route 481, across from Mimi’s Diner, in 2018. This mural provides motion with free moving aluminum pieces that depict birds in flight.
The newest mosaic located at the Arts Center helps to advance outdoor renovations of the building in the first phases of development from an empty store to a multi-arts center offering programming in studio fine arts, performing arts, writing and culinary arts.
Paice assembled a team to help with the mosaic installation, many of whom were volunteers on the first two murals. Mosaic volunteers include members of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. With grant funding received by the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, the wall will be complemented by pavers along the bottom of the mosaic and a park bench for visitors.
The first half of the mosaic, started in August, is expected to be completed in the very near future. The remaining portion will be completed in the spring with the return of good weather.
To see the mural in progress, drop by CNY Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information about the organization, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.