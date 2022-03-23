MASSENA — A movie that was filmed locally and has a cast that includes local talent in front of and behind the camera is now available for free viewing on YouTube.
Elijah O. Winfrey, who wrote and directed “The Ballad of Billy Badass” and plays a character named Johnny Love, said showcasing the movie on YouTube allows viewers to see that feature movies can be made locally.
Mr. Winfrey is also the coordinator of Film Massena, a group that is trying to bring filmmaking and filmmaking opportunities to the area.
“It features local actors and musicians, and it provided close to 20 temporary jobs for that production. When I say temporary, I mean they had a job while the production was going on,” he said.
The movie was filmed in Massena, Norfolk, Brasher Falls and Brushton, and is R-rated. Its running time is 2 hours and 5 minutes.
“What I take from it is that it was a proof of concept. It proved that a movie can be made here locally by local people,” Mr. Winfrey said. “That’s why it’s so important, not just because it’s my first major film that I’ve done, but also because it ties into everything else I’m trying to do. I wanted to release it for free so that we can get as many views as possible, as many eyeballs on this thing as possible. The team worked really hard on this and I want to make sure folks see their work. I want people to see how hard these folks worked to make this possible, especially during a pandemic.”
The film had been available to view for a fee on Vimeo, and it also appeared on the big screen at the Ogdensburg Cinema last year for a one-night showing.
“We’re coming up on a year since the release of ‘The Ballad of Billy Badass,’ and I’ve released it on YouTube so people can watch it for free. A lot of people don’t know what Vimeo is so I figured I’d go with something that’s more recognized,” Mr. Winfrey said.
In addition, he said, “It’s for the studio (Elijah Winfrey Studios) so that people can watch the content on there. We’re also trying to amp up our numbers on YouTube for the studio so that we can release future content on there that are not big theatrical releases because we’re going to be doing a little bit of everything — from feature films to miniseries, all sorts of stuff — in the future.”
He encouraged viewers to ensure their video settings are at 1080p. Otherwise, he said, the movie will appear fuzzy.
The film can be viewed at wdt.me/eRBXZ7.
