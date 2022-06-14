MASSENA — A movie under the stars is scheduled for June 25 at Alcoa Field.
The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, along with Advancing Tobacco Free Communities and the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, will be showing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” beginning at 9 p.m. as part of Massena Community Movie Night.
Massena Drug Free Community Coalition project coordinator Jason Novak said there will be plenty of games like cornhole and other activities to keep families busy starting at 7 p.m.
“It’s just going to be a relaxing thing for all of us to kind of come together again, enjoy the night and enjoy a movie,” he said. “One of the things that the coalition has recognized is that this area is lacking for things for families to come out and do. So, that’s why we try to do these types of events, to bring them all together.”
They’ll get to enjoy popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones while taking part in the activities and enjoying the movie.
“Everything will be free,” Mr. Novak said.
Information from several organizations will also be available.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to hit them with as much information and resources as we can. We have seven different organizations that are going to be coming in and setting up tables to hand out resources,” he said.
Once the daylight ends, the movie begins. According to IMDb, “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”
Mr. Novak suggested bringing a chair or blanket to enjoy the movie.
“It’s a pretty long movie. It’s about 2½ hours,” he said.
He said they planned to do an outdoor movie last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on that.
“The year before that, we were able to do one over at Alcoa Field in August, and we had 500 to 600 people show up. We’re looking at the same amount (this year),” he said.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page at wdt.me/WPDKFg.
