BRANTINGHAM — The “Death of a Gangster” by Murder Mystery Company of Rochester will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the 3-G Fire Department, 6229 Blue St., Glenfield.
Cost is $25 with limited seating. Reservations can be made by calling 315-513-4157.
Attendees are encouraged to come in costume for the interactive theatre, as the cast members will mingle with party goers offering clues to solve the murder
The wedding reception dinner is a three-course Italian meal. Cash bar by the Glenfield Fire Department. A live auction is part of the event, presented by Tyler McDonald of the Constableville Auction House with proceeds going to Brantingham Arts Council, as admission does not cover the cost of the event.
Donations of special item or gift basket, and/or door prize are being accepted. For pick up or drop off, contact Fran or Roger Abbey at 315-323-2733 or Mary or John Dixon at 315-771- 2541.
