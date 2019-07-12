CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum will celebrate non-powered craft with its Festival of Oar, Paddle and Sail Saturday.
The festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Row-4-Donuts, when participants will row across French Bay to the Clayton Yacht Club for coffee and pastries. The museum’s St. Lawrence Skiffs will be available and participants are welcome to bring their own canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.
Attendees can also enjoy the festival anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and row a skiff or ride an antique sail boat.
The event will also feature an opportunity for participants to build and launch their own cardboard boats, take a knot tying class and listen to a performance by Ruby & Captain in the afternoon.
The museum encourages attendees to showcase their own non-motorized craft during the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.