Music Across the Border: A United Way benefit concert

WATERTOWN — At this time like no other — many citizens, organizations and associations are asking — what can people do to help?
At WPBS-TV, they asked the same question — and came up with a special initiative that celebrates the many talented musicians and artists in the community while benefiting the United Way organizations that serve the region across Northern New York and Eastern Ontario.
“Music Across the Border: A Benefit Concert for the United Way”, a fundraising event to support the COVID-19 initiatives currently underway through the four area United Way organizations (Greater Oswego County; Northern New York; East Ontario; and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington).
This 90-minute special will be broadcast on WPBS-TV Tuesday, May 5, 7:30-9 p.m. Fifteen musicians from across the region have contributed performances including Joe Bouchard, guitarist/bassist and a founding member of Blue Oyster Cult; Paul Langlois, guitarist and former member of The Tragically Hip; Andy Taylor; keyboardist Noah Landers; guitarist Trevor Gordon Hall; vocalist Donald George and keyboardist Rosemarie Suniga, both faculty members at the Crane School of Music; harpist Esther Underhay; musician and deejay Craig Foster; violinist Lin Call; artist Wilson Bickford; singer-songwriter Miss Emily; and musical groups Smoke and Shadows, Bread and Circuses, and Annie in the Water.
In addition to the performances, the special will include short videos profiling the work being done by the four United Way organizations and the dozens of non-profits they support across the region, to provide help to those in need at this unprecedented time.
Viewers can pledge their support during the program by calling into a central toll-free number (315-755-2540) which will route their call to the United Way serving their region, or online. Donations to the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund can also be made online by clicking the donate here link at www.oswegounitedway.org. In the drop-down box choose which fund to donate to. All donations made to the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, stay in Oswego County.
