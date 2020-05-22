The coronavirus crisis is claiming summer concert series as organizers adhere to current state rules against the gathering of large groups of people.
Joseph M. Liotta, co-founder of the annual Norwood Village Green Series, announced Thursday in a news release that the 2020 season has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 virus restrictions and considerations. Mr. Liotta said there’s also uncertainty that New York state will allow the north country to reach Phase III and IV that would allow for larger group activities.
“The series administration is in the process of making arrangements with the scheduled performers and all of these artists are good to go for 2021,” Mr. Liotta said in the news release. “A few date adjustments will have to be made. The series will also expand its 2021 season by adding several more events.”
Mr. Liotta said there were other factors in making this decision to postpone the season, ranging from the fact that audiences may still impose their own restrictions and not attend and that “the rest rooms need work.”
Also, the state and village budget are strained, Mr. Liotta said.
“There is no guarantee that the $12,000 earmarked for the series by New York State Council on the Arts for 2021 will be forthcoming,” he said. “The 2020 NYSCA moneys in-hand have not been used in 2020 so they will be available for 2021.”
The Norwood Village Green Series theme for the next two years, Mr. Liotta said, is “Taking a Sad Song and Making it Better.” This would have been its 47th season.
In Sackets Harbor, the village’s historical society, host of the annual Concerts on the Waterfront series, is evaluating the situation with crowd size recommendations as the state releases guideline information. This is happening every couple of weeks.
“The series (in its 36th year) has not yet been fully canceled. There will be some virtual performances,” series spokeswoman Christine Eggleston said. “The first concert, which would have been the last Sunday in June with the Sacci Band, has been canceled.”
The second concert in the series, July 5 with the Texas-based indie band FlecHaus, will be in some virtual format, Ms. Eggleston said.
“The committee members are currently working out those details,” she said.
Organizers of the summer series presented by the Adams Revitalization Committee announced Thursday that this year’s series, the sixth annual, won’t be held. The plan is to resume the Wednesday evening concerts in 2021.
Officials at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St., announced several weeks ago that the remainder of the 2019-2020 Trinity Concert Series has been canceled. On Thursday, Kyle P. Ramey, concert series creator and organist and choirmaster at Trinity, said that a summer music series held outside on church grounds that debuted last year has also been canceled for this year. Those concerts were free to attend.
Mr. Ramey said that when the regular series was canceled with three remaining concerts, season subscribers and those who had pre-ordered ticket were due refunds.
“Several subscribers requested that we not refund that portion of their subscription but instead consider it a donation towards the future of the series,” Mr. Ramey said. “Several others sent their refund checks back or did not cash them. It’s incredibly generous of those individuals and it is wonderful to know that people feel strongly about backing the series even during hard times. It’s because of that type of generosity that we are able to continue bringing world-class musicians to Northern New York.”
Mr. Ramey said the 2020-21Trinity Concert Series is completely booked.
“We are, of course, in a ‘holding pattern’ waiting to see how things continue to go with this pandemic,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.