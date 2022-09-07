Music Hall Guest Curator Series takes the stage Sept. 9 and 10 featuring Fall Down Festival Preview and Dueling Pianos
OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego Music Hall introduces new programs to the McCrobie Civic Center — the Guest Curator Series — which enables new programs proposed and curated by community members, representing demographics and artistic genre not typical in Music Hall programming. This fall features five events designed by three curators, all of which take place at the McCrobie venue.

The first event is the Fall Down Festival Preview, curated by Daren Gauger and held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. It is a preview of his large scale outdoor festival which takes place the following weekend and will feature the acoustic duo, Old Main, the Mustard Tigers Bluegrass Band and open with Duffy ’n’ Alliekatt.

