Music Hall launches its 44th season in September with the Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

Anthony Joseph performing at the Oswego Music Hall. Photo by John Herr.

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall launches its 2021-22 season featuring Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ on Saturday, Sept. 11. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

According to Board President, Mark Wahl, “Glad to be back! We’re ready to do the things we do best— support musicians, bring great performances to our community, and have fun! We’re thrilled to present local favorite, clarinet master and standup comedian Tony Joseph and his troop of top notch musicians to open our fall ‘21 season; indeed, to usher us back from our long COVID recess.”

For more than 30 years The Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ has entertained audiences in and around Central New York with their musical energy and interpretations of classic jazz standards and ballads. The group is known for a swingin’ sound that is smooth, sweet, and in the groove.

Usually performing as a small combo, the Music Hall will bring the full swingtet to the stage, comprised of — Bill Palange, trombone (Oswego); Joe Ferlo, guitar (Rome); Mike Solazzo, upright bass (Syracuse); Joe Cortini, drums (Fulton); and Anthony Joseph, clarinet and vocals (Oswego).

The ‘Swingtet’s’ 2007 CD was recorded as a trio and received a 2008 SAMMY Award nomination. The complete program includes selections from the Great American Songbook of Jazz that were made popular by some of the most famous jazz composers and performers, including: George Gershwin, Benny Goodman, Harold Arlen, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, and Syracuse native Jimmy Van Heusen.

More information may be found on the Facebook fan page: Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ musician/band or on the Facebook page: Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’. Recording links are available on

YouTube by searching: The Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.

The season continues on Oct. 2, when prolific storyteller Mike Powell will perform. Further information and videos are found at: https://m.facebook.com/politerebel/ or https://youtube.com/user/ThePoliteRebel.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online, or at the river’s end bookstore.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result.

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2021-22 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall 2021

Sept. 11 - Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

Oct. 2 - Mike Powell

Oct. 23 - Nancy Kelly

Nov. 6 - The Honey Dewdrops

Nov. 20 - The McKrells

Dec. 4 - Windborne

Winter/Spring 2022

Jan. 15 - Peter Mulvey

Jan. 29 - Driftwood

Feb. 12 - Ruddy Well Band

Feb. 25 - Gangstagrass (Note! Friday)

March 12 - Mad Agnes

March 26 - Ceili Rain

April 9 - The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens

April 23 - Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

May 7 - Bill Staines

May 21 finale - The Sea the Sea w/Emerging Artist Showcase

