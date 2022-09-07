Music Hall launches its 45th season in September with the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band

Delaney Brothers Bluegrass band (from left): Nick Piccininni, Jonathan Delaney, John Delaney and Scott Corbett. Missing from photo Joe Davoli and Luke Parsnow. Photo submitted by artist.

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall launches its 2022-23 season featuring the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band on Saturday, Sept. 17. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

Two-time SAMMY winners, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass is one of CNY’s oldest and best-loved bluegrass bands. More than just bluegrass, their music is influenced by many other acoustic traditions such as country, folk, gospel, and Celtic. From the smooth, warm vocals of lead singer John Delaney and tight harmonies with his son Jonathan, to Nick Piccininni’s smokin’ banjo and fiddle playing, fans are treated to a musical experience that sets toes to tapping. More information may be found on the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelaneyBrothersBluegrass/.

