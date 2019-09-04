Music Hall launches its 42nd season in September with the Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

OSWEGO - Oswego Music Hall launches its 2019-20 season featuring the Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ on Saturday, Sept. 14. Also debuting in September will be the Hook Songwriter Series, featuring Tim Herron, Music by Millie and J. J. Schnitt sharing the stage on Friday, Sept. 20.
The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.
The Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ has become especially popular among music enthusiasts who appreciate the refreshing new energy that the group brings to various classic jazz standards and ballads that have stood the test of time. The group offers the listener a ‘swingin’ sound that is smooth, sweet, and in the groove. They received a SAMMY award nomination for their 2007 CD which was recorded as a trio.
Usually performing as a small combo, the Music Hall will bring the full swingtet to the stage, comprised of Central New York favorites— Joe Ferlo on guitar; Mike Solazzo, upright bass; Joe Cortini, drums; Bill Palange, trombone; and Anthony Joseph on clarinet and vocals. Their program will include jazz standards and ballads from the Great American Songbook of Jazz, with a special tribute to the music of Syracuse native Jimmy Van Heusen. To hear a video clip on YouTube or get more information, consult the Facebook fan page: Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’ musician/band.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river's end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $13 (advance sale) to $28 at the door. Hook events are $12. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, hot and cold beverages, and desserts are available for purchase.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’, $15-18 with meet and greet reception 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: The Hook Songwriter Series: Tim Heron, Music by Millie and J. Schnitt, $12
Friday, Oct. 4: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, Oct. 5: Amy Gallatin and Stillwaters, $15-18
Friday, Oct. 18: Open Mic Friday - Guest Host, $2
Saturday, Oct. 19: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, $16-19
Friday, Oct. 25: The Hook Songwriter Series: Mark Wahl, Steve Watson, and Taylor Ricks, $12
Friday, Nov. 1: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, Nov. 2: The New McKrells, $16-19. Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance pre-show with meet and greet reception at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, Nov. 16: Mike Powell/John McConnell opens, $13-16
Friday, Nov. 22: The Hook Songwriter Series: Irv Lyons Jr., Bryan Dickenson and JoAnne Sherwood, $12
Friday, Dec. 6: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, Dec. 7: Sultans of String Christmas Caravan with special guest Rebecca Campbell, $25-28
Saturday, Jan. 11: Gangstagrass, $17-20
Saturday, Jan. 25: Matt Nakoa, $13-16
Friday, Feb. 7: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, Feb. 8: The Faux Paws, $15-18
Friday, Feb. 21: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, Feb. 22: Karen Savoca and Pete Hietzman, $14-17. Annual meeting 4 p.m., pot luck dinner 5:15 p.m. and show 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28: The Hook Songwriter Series: Taryn Surprenant, TBD and TBD, $12
Friday, March 6: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, March 7: Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, $17-20
Friday, March 20: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, March 21: RPR, $16-19
Friday, April 3: Open Mic Friday - Guest Host, $2
Saturday, April 4: The Cadleys with guest Mark Wahl, $13-16
Friday, April 17: Open Mic Friday - Guest Host, $2
Saturday, April 18: Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, $13-16
Friday, April 24: The Hook Songwriter Series: Scott Cook, Gina Holsopple and TBD, $12
Friday, May 1: Open Mic Friday, $2
Saturday, May 2: Ruddy Well Band, $13-16
Saturday, May 16: Season finale with Emerging Artist Showcase, $15. Members free show starts 5 p.m. with sunset reception dinner buffet, $12 (optional)
