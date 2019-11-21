OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall continues its 2019-20 The Hook Songwriter Series on Friday, Nov. 22. Irv Lyons Jr., Bryan Dickenson, and JoAnne Sherwood will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/358191361800857/.
Performances are held at the all-volunteer family friendly Oswego Music Hall. The wheel chair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments are available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or at the door. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under five are free.
The season continues Dec. 7 with the Sultans of String Christmas Concert with special guest Rebecca Campbell. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
